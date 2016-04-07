Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 7

ZURICH, April 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7778 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
EFG INTERNATIONAL
The bank will price a capital increase at a minimum of 6.12
Swiss francs per share to help fund a 1.33 billion Swiss franc
takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private
bank BSI.
NESTLE
The food company holds its annual shareholders meeting at
1230 GMT
LINDT & SPRUENGLI AG
The premium chocolate group named U.S. sales chief Daniel
Studer as head of its U.S. operations, replacing Thomas
Linemayr, who is leaving the company at the end of April.
JULIUS BAER
It named David Shick head of Private Banking Greater China,
succeeding Kaven Leung, who is retiring. Shick joins from Credit
Suisse's private banking unit, where he was most recently Market
Leader China & Taiwan, Baer said. From 2006 to 2008, he was a
director at UBS private banking and helped develop the South
China business.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis AG says receives EU approval for
Revolade as first-in-class therapy for children aged 1 year and
above with chronic ITP
* Meyer Burger gets contract for more than CHF 18
million from JA Solar to upgrade equipment and technologies
* Hochdorf Holding AG says FY EBIT was up slightly
to 20.1 million Swiss francs ($21.06 million)(+0.65 pct)
Source text - bit.ly/1qvjMVI
* Peach Property Group AG tops up hybrid bond
* Novavest Real Estate AG says FY EBIT tripled to
6.8 million Swiss francs
ECONOMY
Swiss National Bank currency reserve data due at 0700 GMT
