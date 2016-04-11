Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 11

ZURICH, April 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.9 percent lower at 7748 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
GATEGROUP
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd
has made an agreed 53 Swiss franc per share offer
for airline catering group Gategroup, the two companies said.
The offer price values Gategroup at an equity value of around
1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.47 billion) on a fully diluted
basis, the companies said in a joint statement. Gategroup had
closed at 44.10 on Friday.
ROCHE
The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
granted priority review for atezolizumab for treating people
with a specific type of lung cancer.
BANKS
Switzerland is stepping up scrutiny of its banks in response
to the Panama Papers which have prompted a global outcry over
allegations of tax avoidance.
KUONI
The foundation that controls a 25 percent voting stake in
the travel group has lodged another appeal against a watchdog's
ruling questioning terms of a share swap to accompany private
equity group EQT's bid, but asked to put the matter on hold
while trying work out a deal with the Swiss Takeover Board.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Altin AG says Alpine Select holds 50.01% of Altin
AG's shares
* UBS Switzerland AG is carrying out a capital increase for
real estate fund UBS Sima from April 21 to 29.
Subscription rights will be traded from April 21 to 27.
* Bossard Holding AG says Q1 sales rose 0.9 percent
to 170.4 million Swiss francs, expects that 2016 will bring
positive growth, assuming currency situation remains unchanged
* Evolva Holding SA says completed limited purpose
cooperative research and development agreement to support joint
development of novel advanced materials with U.S. Navy
* Bellevue Group AG publishes terms of announced
capital increase
* Burkhalter Holding AG 2015 EBIT was 42.3 million
Swiss francs (previous year 38.7 million Swiss francs, up by 9.2
pct), group profit was 34.8 million Swiss francs (previous year
31.5 million Swiss francs, up by 10.5 pct)
* Addex Therapeutics Ltd reports positive results
of an mGlu5 receptor occupancy study with dipraglurant in
healthy volunteers
* Romande Energie Holding SA says 2015 revenue up 3
percent at 600 million francs, EBITDA (+8 pct; 162 million
francs) EBIT (+11 pct; 105 million francs)
ECONOMY
Data on sight deposits at Swiss National Bank due 0700 GMT
Fitch affirms Switzerland's AAA rating with stable outlook
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)