Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

ZURICH, April 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 7818 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam is taking the right steps by
shrinking investment banking to focus on wealth management, a
senior official at Harris Associates, which holds a 4.2 percent
stake, told a Swiss newspaper.
JULIUS BAER
The bank holds its annual meeting
LAFARGEHOLCIM
Blackstone and JSW Cement are among bidders for Lafarge's
India assets, the Mint newspaper reported bit.ly/1VnyZFC
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech International SA says to acquire Jaybird
for approximately $50 million in cash, expanding into the
fast-growing wireless audio wearables market. Logitech does not
expect the acquisition to materially impact its FY 2017 guidance
* Huegli Holding AG says 2015 profits of 23.3
million francs at previous year's level; unchanged dividend;
sees moderate organic sale growth, increase of EBIT margin
* Myriad Group said it was launching its Versy
social media platform in the United States targeting a Hispanic
audience
* Evolva proposed food industry veteran Gerard
Hoetmer for election to its board of directors
ECONOMY
Results of a government bond tender due around 0900 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)