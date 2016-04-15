Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 15

ZURICH, April 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 8,022 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Japan's securities watchdog will recommend as early as Friday punishment of Credit Suisse for violations of the country's financial instruments and exchange laws, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The bank's chairman for the Americas region, Robert Shafir, will leave the Credit Suisse in July, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis reported a 17.2 percent passive stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc as of April 6, according to an SEC filing.

* Nestle said it was investing more than 70 million Swiss francs in new technology at its factory in Bük, Hungary. The facility produces Purina pet foods and will be enlarged to include a new production hall. The investment will create at least 70 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees to almost 1,000, Nestle said.

* Lafargeholcim published the invitation to its annual general meeting.

* Mercuria's chief executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ that it's possible ChemChina could increase its stake in the company if the collaboration proves successful.

* LifeWatch AG said a back-stop investor, Aevis Victoria SA, has provided a guarantee to purchase any shares remaining unsubscribed in the ordinary capital increase being proposed at the annual general meeting on April 15.

* Basilea Pharmaceutica said a range of posters and oral presentations with scientific data on the antifungal isavuconazole (CRESEMBA) and the antibiotic ceftobiprole (Zevtera) were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

* lastminute.com NV said it was extending the its share buyback 2014-2016 until Nov. 3, 2017 to complete the purchase of shares that remain to be purchased, keeping the terms of the initial buyback unchanged.

* Edisun Power Europe said 2015 net income was up 76 percent to 0.72 million francs and that Reto Simmen would become its new chief financial officer as of May 1.

* Gurit said first-quarter net sales amounted to 87.7 million francs, a currency-adjusted decrease of 1 percent compared to the same period in 2015. It also

* Dottikon ES Holding said full-year 2015/16 net sales were up 26 percent at 121.4 million Swiss francs ($125.48 million).

* Nebag said it closed 2015 with a profit of 2.54 million Swiss francs compared to 5.58 million francs a year earlier.

* Banque Profil de Gestion said it should post better first-quarter 2016 results than it did for the same period last year. It will publish definitive results at the start of May.

* Valora Holding AG said its general meeting of shareholders had approved all its board's recommendations.

* ALTIN published final results for 2015, an annual report invitation and the agenda to its annual general meeting. It said its net asset value finished the year up 2.06 percent in 2015, adding that the start of 2016 had remained challenging for markets and strategies.

* Kudelski division Kudelski Security announced the creation of a strategic partnership with Kryptus Information Security S.A., an EED Brazilian Security Defense Company. NAGRA, a Kudelski company, is also bringing its pay-TV streaming product intuiTV, to TV Connect 2016.

* BVZ Holding posted 2015 revenues of 139.4 million Swiss francs ($144.13 million), corresponding to an increase of 1.8 percent.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)