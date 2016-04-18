Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18

ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 7,974 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

A local holiday in Zurich will see many traders away from their desks in the afternoon to watch the Boeoegg snowman's head explode at the traditional Sechselaeuten parade although Swiss markets are open as normal

UBS

The bank is now expected to pay $69.8 million to resolve a U.S. regulator's lawsuit alleging it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to corporate credit unions that later failed, according to a Friday court filing.

CREDIT SUISSE

Investor advisory group ISS is recommending Credit Suisse shareholders back all the bank's agenda items at its upcoming annual general meeting, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, without saying how it received its information.

GATEGROUP

The company could list its shares again on the Swiss stock exchange even after the proposed takeover by China's HNA Group, the Swiss airline catering firm's chairman told a Swiss newspaper.

SWISS RE

Swiss Re is seeing pressure from customers to lower prices, the reinsurer's chairman told Swiss newspaper the Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ).

SWISS NATIONAL BANK

Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Saturday global finance leaders are supportive of his view that the Swiss franc remains significantly overvalued and that negative interest rates and interventions are necessary to keep it in check.

Switzerland's central bank could have done more to prepare financial markets for the removal of its franc cap, the Swiss National Bank's vice-chairman at the time told a Swiss newspaper.

In a statement, the Swiss National Bank welcomed the successful operational start-up of the technically overhauled Swiss Interbank Clearing (SIC) payment system by SIX Interbank Clearing Ltd.

BANK CIC (SWITZERLAND)

The subsidiary of French financial group Crédit Mutuel-CIC could look to grow its business through acquisitions of banks, purchasing client portfolios and recruiting teams of advisors, Chief Executive Thomas Mueller was quoted as saying by Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Barry Callebaut does not currently see the need for further restructuring, Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique told Finanz und Wirtschaft. He also said the company is keeping an eye out for possible acquisitions which could strengthen it geographically or technologically but the priority is organic growth.

* Flughafen Zuerich intends to sell its 5 percent stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd. for $48.9 million.

* Clariant published its sustainability report.

* Oerlikon said it had signed an agreement to acquire the staple fibers technology portfolio of Truetzschler Nonwovens & Man-Made Fibers GmbH, Egelsbach, Germany.

* Accu Holding said its chairman had resigned with immediate effect due to ongoing proceedings against him. He remains an ordinary member of the board. Andreas Kratzer will act as chairman ad interim and CEO ad interim.

* Sunrise Communications said Peter Kurer was elected its new chairman of the board of directors at the company's annual general meeting.

* Adval Tech Holding AG posted a consolidated profit for 2015 of 0.6 million Swiss francs compared to 1.9 million francs in 2014.

ECONOMY

Date on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due around 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)