Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 19

ZURICH, April 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.35 percent higher at 8,073 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker reiterated that it expects to achieve
its full-year targets after sales during the first three months
of 2016 rose 4 percent, beating analyst expectations. Shares
were seen opening up 1.5 percent in premarket indicators
at 0602 GMT.
UBS
The Swiss bank went to trial in the United States on Monday
over $2.1 billion in losses that investors incurred on
mortgage-backed securities after the collapse of the U.S.
housing market.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kuehne and Nagel said first-quarter gross profit
increased by 6.4 per cent to 1.6 billion francs.
* SFS Group said it will reintroduce normal weekly
working hours as of 1 July 2016 as it continues to roll back
measures that had been taken to offset the surge in the value of
the Swiss franc. SFS is also paying its employees in Switzerland
a special bonus for measures taken to help the company deal with
the nation's strong currency.
* Feintool posted sales of 139 million Swiss francs
in the first quarter, corresponding to an increase of 12 percent
after adjusting for currency-related factors. It expects
business to continue its "positive trend" during 2016, the
company said, adding that Chief Executive Heinz Loosli will be
handing over to his designated successor, Bruno Malinek, as of
Sept. 1.
* Kuoni announced the definitive notice of the
interim result of the public tender offer of Kiwi Holding IV for
all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd.
* Leclanché secured a $28.9 million purchase order
and $6.0 million credit export insurance for landmark Canadian
energy storage project.
* SHL Telemedicine said its board of directors
unanimously resolved to appoint Doron Steiger to serve on the
board until the next annual general meeting to fill the vacancy
after the resignation of Amnon Sorek, effective April 18.
