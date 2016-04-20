Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 20

ZURICH, April 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,141 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks on Wednesday.
ABB
Power grids maker ABB said first-quarter net profit fell less
than analysts had forecast as the company cut costs, helping it
weather a slump in oil prices and weaker demand from China and
the Middle East.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta, the Swiss pesticides and seeds maker that is being
taken over by state-owned ChemChina, said first-quarter sales
declined 7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and a drop at its
Latin American business.
LOGITECH
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced two
fraud cases alleging that accounting failures left investors in
the dark about the finances of computer accessories maker
Logitech International and now-defunct electric car battery
maker Ener1 Inc.
VONTOBEL
The private bank saw profit slip in tough market conditions
early this year, the company said on Tuesday. Vontobel had
advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss francs ($148.29
billion) at the end of March, it said, an increase compared to
average client assets for 2015.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea Pharmaceutica said it has been awarded a
contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development
Authority of up to $100 million funding for its ceftobiprole
phase 3 program.
* BKW said it would sell its 5 percent stake in
Romande Energie Holding S.A. to CSA Energy Infrastructure
Switzerland and the city of Lausanne.
* Burkhalter Holding said existing shareholders
planned to place up to 320,000 registered shares with new
shareholders via an accelerated bookbuild offering
* GAM Holding AG said it had group assets under
management of 114.7 billion Swiss franc at the end of March,
down 4 percent from end of December. It said performance fees in
the first half of 2016 were expected to be lower than the levels
reported in the previous year.
* Jungfraubahn Holding said it achieved a record
profit of 36.2 million francs in 2015.
* Kuros Biosciences AG said it received a milestone
payment of $1 million from Checkmate.
* Temenos confirmed its 2016 guidance while
reporting Q1 total software licensing revenues rose 53 percent
* Transocean deferred delivery of 2 ultra-deepwater
drillships.
* Zurich Insurance will redeem $700 million of
trust preferred securities early
ECONOMY
ZEW investor sentiment index for April due at 0900 GMT.
