Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

ZURICH, April 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,073 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE, UBS

Credit Suisse has hired at least a dozen wealth managers in Mexico from UBS, the Financial Times reported, citing bankers close to the deal.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said it received three breakthrough therapy designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its drug Ilaris to treat rare types of periodic fever syndromes.

NESTLE

Nestle has struck a deal with Britain's R&R Ice Cream to form a joint venture that will sell ice cream and frozen food in over 20 countries, its latest attempt to adapt to a changing and more competitive packaged food market.

ABB

Norway's oil services firm Aker Solutions and Swiss engineering firm ABB are joining forces to help the oil industry cut costs and improve efficiency in subsea oil and gas production, the Norwegian firm said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant said it had emphasized its new strategy for Greater China during the Chinaplas news conference. Christian Kohlpaintner, a member of Clariant's executive committee, said in a statement that China is a "decisive market" for the company that, in the specialty chemicals market in China, Clariant expects growth of about 7 percent per year.

* Georg Fischer said its GF Machining Solutions division had received an order from a U.S.-based customer consisting of several high-end milling machines including automation and software for a total value of about $15 million as well as related training, support and services.

* BlackRock now has a 5.1 percent stake in Sika, according to information from the SIX exchange. Thomson Reuters data showed BlackRock had a 6.3 percent stake as of Nov. 23, 2015.

* ams said a U.S. District judge had entered an order awarding one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, ams-TAOS USA Inc, $77 Million in damages from United States-based Intersil Corporation.

* Accu Holding said that after negotiations with a "key client" of RCT Hydraulic Tooling AG, a subsidiary of Accu, the long-standing business relationship has been terminated by mutual agreement. Accu also said the SIX Exchange Regulation had granted a deadline extension on the publication and submission of its annual report for 2015 to June 17.

ECONOMY

* The UBS consumption indicator rose to 1.51 points in March from 1.45 in February, the Swiss bank's economists said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)