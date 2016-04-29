Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 29

ZURICH, April 29 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer on Friday posted a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net income and said price erosion for its property natural catastrophe business has slowed in its April renewals.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank holds its annual general meeting in Zurich.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Accu Holding was fined 100,000 Swiss francs by the SIX Swiss Exchange for not complying with rules governing equity security listings, management transaction disclosures and reporting obligations.

* Airopack Technology said its full-year net loss widened to 16.3 million euros ($18.46 million).

* EFG International, which is buying Swiss private bank BSI, said new asset generation was disappointing in the first quarter of 2016, adversely impacted by difficult macro-conditions in Latin America and the run-off of an investment product in Asia. It also plans to challenge premium increases on Transamerica policies in U.S. courts.

* Kudelski Group said that fSM has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, patent license agreement covering Kudelski's smart card manufacturing portfolio.

* Implenia said it is giving 2.4 million Swiss francs ($2.5 million) to support a professorship at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, to help boost the appeal of civil engineering and construction.

* Kuehne und Nagel said it was chosen by Unilever to manage storage and order fulfilment for the food giant's new tea brewing machine.

ECONOMY

* Swiss KOF indicator for April due at 0700 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the indicator to rise slightly to 102.8 points.

($1 = 0.9634 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)