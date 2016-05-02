Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH May 2 Here are are some of the main
factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CHARLES VOEGELE
The fashion retailer held unsuccessful merger talks in
recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte,
Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported, citing two
unidentified sources.
For more click on
QATAR
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is reducing its focus on
investments in Europe and placing more of its money with
external managers following an internal review, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters. Qatar Investment Authority,
estimated by industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to
hold $256 billion of assets, is known as an aggressive investor
in high-profile European assets such as the Shard skyscraper and
Harrods department store in London, as well as Credit Suisse
and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
March retail sales data due at 0715 GMT
April PMI date due at 0730 GMT, seen at 52.8 points in poll
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses seminar
on future of the euro at 1630 GMT
The head of the main Swiss hoteliers' group has called for
action to reverse the damage the strong franc is doing to the
country's tourism industry.
