Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 2

ZURICH May 2 Here are some of the main factors
that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
CHARLES VOEGELE
The fashion retailer held unsuccessful merger talks in
recent months with German peer Adler Modemaerkte,
Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported, citing two
unidentified sources.
For more click on
QATAR
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is reducing its focus on
investments in Europe and placing more of its money with
external managers following an internal review, sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters. Qatar Investment Authority,
estimated by industry tracker Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute to
hold $256 billion of assets, is known as an aggressive investor
in high-profile European assets such as the Shard skyscraper and
Harrods department store in London, as well as Credit Suisse
and Volkswagen.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Valiant Holding AG Q1 net interest income
increased by 6.0 percent to 70.4 million Swiss francs, net
income up by 16.6 percent to 23.4 million francs; Is still
expecting group profit for 2016 as a whole to be up slightly on
the previous year
* Therametrics said subject to and conditional upon
approval by the shareholders of the proposed capital increase
for the business combination with Relief Therapeutics SA and
execution of such capital increase, THERAMetrics is proposing to
change its name into RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG and to
transfer its corporate headquarters from Stans to Zurich.
ECONOMY
March retail sales data due at 0715 GMT
April PMI date due at 0730 GMT, seen at 52.8 points in poll
Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan addresses seminar
on future of the euro at 1630 GMT
The head of the main Swiss hoteliers' group has called for
action to reverse the damage the strong franc is doing to the
country's tourism industry.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)