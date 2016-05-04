Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

ZURICH May 4 Here are some of the main factors
expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank and six other lenders have agreed to pay $324
million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of
rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion
derivatives market.
Credit Suisse sold distressed credit assets to TSSP for
$1.27 billion, resulting in an additional $100 million charge to
be reflected in first-quarter results. {nASC08MIX]
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa swung to a first-quarter net loss of
371.3 million Swiss francs from a profit of 86.7 million a year
earlier
* USI said it had decided to submit a conditional
offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of
London-based investment banking group RP&C International Inc in
exchange for over 2.1 million shares in the company
* Altin AG said Eric Syz will be stepping down as
director following company's annual general meeting to be held
on May 9
ECONOMY
