Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

ZURICH May 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 7846 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank will take another around $100 million charge as part of the sale of assets in its distressed credit portfolio to U.S. investment firm TPG's TSSP, with most of the charge reflected in the bank's first-quarter results.

The Swiss bank and six other lenders have agreed to pay $324 million to settle a private U.S. lawsuit accusing them of rigging an interest rate benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.

Shares indicated down 0.1 percent.

SYNGENTA

The Swiss agrichemicals group named J. Erik Fyrwald, chief executive of U.S. chemistry distribution company Univar Inc, as CEO from June 1. He succeeds John Ramsay, who has been ad interim CEO since November 2015.

Shares indicated up 0.6 percent.

SONOVA

The hearing aid maker is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence.

Shares indicated down 0.1 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EQT acquisition vehicle Kiwi said it controlled 98.2 percent of the voting rights and 97.7 percent of the share capital of travel group Kuoni according to provisional final results of a tender offer.

The Swiss Takeover Board ruled that an adjusted shareholder agreement (inclusive contribution agreement) between the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and Kiwi complied with the provisions of the FMIA and the implementing ordinances and in view of the offer price of 370 francs did not violate the best price rule.

* Pargesa swung to a first-quarter net loss of 371.3 million Swiss francs from a profit of 86.7 million a year earlier

* USI said it had decided to submit a conditional offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of London-based investment banking group RP&C International Inc in exchange for over 2.1 million shares in the company

* Altin AG said Eric Syz will be stepping down as director following company's annual general meeting to be held on May 9

