Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

ZURICH May 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 7,746.47 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
AUTOFORM
France's Dassault Systemes, U.S. software company
Autodesk and buyout groups such as TA Associates and
Permira are in the running to acquire Swiss industrial software
group Autoform, people familiar with the matter said.
For more click
SPICE PRIVATE EQUITY
GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin American
private-equity firm, has won control of Spice Private Equity Ltd
on Thursday after buying out two partners in the
Switzerland-based company for about $51 million, further
expanding beyond Brazil.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Fitch Ratings said UBS's first-quarter results
highlighted the sensitivity to a drop in client transactions.
* Advisory group Ethos has recommended Lafargeholcim
shareholders reject several agenda items at the company's
upcoming annual general meeting, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger
reported. The paper also said the world's biggest shareholder
advisory group ISS had backed all of Lafargeholcim's agenda
items.
* Nestle in the United States gave its support for
lower sodium targets and said it would increase the number of
foods and beverages across its global portfolio that could
reasonably fit into a dietary pattern that contains less than
2,000 milligrams of sodium per day.
* Banque Profil de Gestion posted a first-quarter
net result of 73.28 thousand Swiss francs compared to 5.25
thousand francs year ago.
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said shareholders at
its ordinary general meeting approved all proposals by its board
of directors.
* Georg Fischer said its piping systems unit
acquired PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia, which generated sales
of about $20 million in 2015. No financial details of the
transaction were disclosed.
* Datacolor AG posted net sales of $33.8 million in
the first half of 2015/16, down from $34.4 million a year
earlier in part due to currency effects.
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank's foreign currency reserves for April
due at 0700 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)