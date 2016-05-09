Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

ZURICH May 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent higher at 7,771 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse is placing asset management under the twin direction of its wealth management and Swiss banking divisions, it said on Sunday, announcing a further strategy rejig after a shake-up in October.

For more click

UBS

At UBS's annual general meeting on Tuesday, investment group Ethos plans to oppose the re-election of Ernst & Young as auditors of the group, Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday.

For more click

SWISS GOVERNMENT

Switzerland must cut an additional 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.1 billion) from budgets in 2018 and 2019, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer was quoted saying on Monday.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lastminute.com NV said it expects to report a 2016 net financial position that is above 75 million euros ($85.55 million), up 10 percent from the year earlier.

* Aviva now holds a 4.46 percent stake in Temenos, the Swiss SIX exchange said. Aviva had held a 5.06 percent as of March 11, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Zehnder said it will invest around 20 million euros in building a new towel radiator factory in Manisa, Turkey. The new plant is set to begin operating in 2018.

* Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a common company of Galenica, Fresenius Medical Care and OPKO Health, have entered into a collaboration and license agreement for the development and commercialisation of RAYALDEE in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Korea and certain other international markets for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and vitamin D insufficiency.

* SE Swiss Estates posted a full-year net profit of 2.255 million francs compared to a loss of 12,000 francs in the previous year.

ECONOMY

* Swiss National Bank sight deposit data due at 0700 GMT

* Inflation data for April due at 0715 GMT

($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)