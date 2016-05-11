Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 11

ZURICH May 11 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at 7,937 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

South Africa is in talks with the Swiss pharmaceutical firm to reduce the price of its breast cancer drug Herceptin, which currently costs 500,000 rand ($33,000) annually to treat one person and is unaffordable to most women, the health minister said on Tuesday. Roche said it shared the concerns about access to innovative medicines and improving healthcare in South Africa.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss bank priced a public offering for remaining new shares at 6.12 Swiss francs per share, the bank said on Wednesday, part of efforts to fund a 1.33 billion franc ($1.4 billion) purchase of Swiss peer BSI.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Castle Alternative Invest said its board had agreed today to the early termination of the share buyback programme on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange which started on June 9. Some 724,526 shares have been bought back, the company said.

* Georg Fischer said its GF Machining Solutions division has agreed to purchase 100 percent of the shares of Chicago-based Microlution Inc., a specialist of micro-machining based on milling and laser technologies.

* Bellevue Group said it was informed on May 10 by Joerg Bantleon that he holds 10.03 percent of the voting rights and of the registered share capital of Bellevue Group.

* Leonteq said its board had appointed Marco Amato, currently partner at Ernst & Young, as its chief financial officer and member of the executive committee as of Sept. 1. Amato will succeed Roman Kurmann who, the compnay said, has decided to step down to take a leave of absence from work for family reasons and pursue new opportunities in the future.

* Spice Private Equity said Eduardo Leemann, chairman of board of directors, and David Pinkerton, member of board of directors, will not stand for re-election for another term of office.

* WISeKey International Holding announced an agreement that enables CenturyLink, Inc. to resell WISeKey's cybersecurity solutions to businesses.

ECONOMY

* The result of a federal bond issue is due around 0900 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)