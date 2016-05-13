Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 13

MOVES-Credit Suisse appoints co-heads of global leveraged finance
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
ZURICH May 13 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika Holding said it has appointed Yumi Kan as its new head of building systems and a member of group management.
* Komax Holding said its shareholders rejected the election of Andreas Herzog as a new member of the board of directors, as proposed by Veraison SICAV, at the annual general meeting.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Jan 17 (IFR) - Mathew Cestar and Jeff Cohen have been appointed co-heads of global leveraged finance capital markets at Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed private antitrust lawsuits brought by investors including big U.S. cities accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate the pivotal Libor benchmark interest rate to move forward.
* Scania garners strong demand for first euro trade since 2014