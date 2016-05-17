Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 17

ZURICH May 17 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,937 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has agreed to join the
U.S. government panel that is reviewing state-owned ChemChina's
planned $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds and pesticide
maker Syngenta AG, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
Separately, the first extension period of the public tender
offer to buy Syngenta will commence on May 24 and end on July
18.
UBS
The Swiss bank's Americas wealth unit is partnering with
online financial advisor SigFig Wealth Management to develop
technology and investment tools for the Swiss bank, UBS said on
Monday.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse has hired Ray Raimondi, formerly of Barclays
BARC.L, to lead its global mergers and acquisitions team for
deals in the industrials sector, the Swiss bank said on Monday.
GAM
The Swiss group has agreed to buy British equity investment
group Taube Hodson Stonex (THS), which manages around 1.8
billion pounds ($2.60 billion) of assets.
NOVARTIS
The drugmaker is seeking to resolve a dispute with Colombia
over the Latin American country's intention to allow generic
competition for leukaemia drug Glivec to cut prices for the drug
even though it is still protected by a patent, the
Tages-Anzeiger paper reported at the weekend.
Separately, the Novartis Foundation and its partners
announced the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City Communities for
Healthy Hearts Program, which it said is designed to improve
health outcomes of adults with hypertension living in low-income
households in urban Vietnam.
SONOVA
CEO Lukas Braunschweiler told Handelszeitung he was
confident of getting German anti-trust approval for the
acquisition AudioNova. "Even if the number of Sonova branches in
Germany rises to 700 one can absolutely not speak of a dominant
market position," he was quoted as saying.
WATCHES
The head of luxury group LVMH's Swiss watchmaking
business hopes sales of the TAG Heuer brand, which includes
"smartwatches" that connect to the Internet, will rise by at
least a tenth this year, he told Swiss newspaper Le Temps.
NOVIMMUNE
The idea of floating the Geneva-based biotech group has been
shelved, the SonntagsZeitung quotes main shareholder Martin
Ebner as saying in a weekend interview. "A listing is not an
attractive option at the moment," he said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Actelion said the European Commission has granted
marketing authorization in the European Union for Uptravi
(selexipag) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial
hypertension.
* Geberit said its French subsidiary Allia has
initiated an information and consultation process with the
company's central works council. The project consists of the
review of strategic options for the Allia sites of La
Villeneuve-au-Chêne and Digoin.
* Swiss private bank BSI is investigating employees and
their dealings related to Malaysian state investment fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad, Bloomberg reported citing people
familiar with the matter. EFG International AG recently
agreed to buy BSI from Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA
.
* Dufry said it had extended its agreement with
Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo for the operation
of duty-free and duty-paid retail spaces until 2032. It also
extended its contract with RioGaleão for duty-free to 2023 and
for its duty-paid business until 2021 at Tom Jobim International
Airport.
* Emmi said it had entered into a merger with the
cheese company Cowgirl Creamery Corporation and the associated
Tomales Bay Foods, Inc., based in Petaluma, California
.
* Orascom Development Holding AG said it expects to
report a 17-20 percent decrease in its consolidated revenues for
Q1 2016 compared to same period last year and expects a net loss
in range of 26-28 million Swiss francs.
* Airopack Technology Group AG closes the
acquisition of Resilux's 50 pct stake in Airolux joint venture.
* Burckhardt Compression completed the acquisition
of a 60 percent stake in Shenyang Yuanda Compressor Co Ltd. as
announced on March 11. Shenyang Yuanda is the leading
reciprocating compressor manufacturer in China.
* Castle Alternative Invest AG announces buyback of
own shares through the issuance of tradable put options for
capital reduction.
* Altin AG said Alpine Select requests to
convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting for Altin AG for
purpose of taking a decision with regards to a distribution of a
special dividend.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said its Investigational
New Drug (IND) application for the evaluation of sarizotan for
the treatment of patients with Rett syndrome was approved by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It expects to initiate the
STARS (Sarizotan Treatment of Apneas in Rett Syndrome) in the
third quarter of 2016.
ECONOMY
* Data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at
0700 GMT
* Producer/import price data for April due at
0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)