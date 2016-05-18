Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 18

ZURICH May 18 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said on Tuesday it is splitting its
pharmaceuticals division into two business units, one focused on
cancer medicines and the second on other drugs, it said on
Tuesday. It also said David Epstein, division head and chief
executive of Novartis Pharmaceuticals, will leave the company to
"explore new challenges" during a period in which the company's
new heart failure drug got off to a sluggish start.
CREDIT SUISSE
Jefferies Group LLC hired five senior investment bankers
from Credit Suisse on Tuesday, according to people
familiar with the matter, in a major move to bulk up its
technology banking practice.
SCHWEITER TECHNOLOGIES
The Swiss textile machinery maker is cutting jobs and
concentrating production at locations in Switzerland and Italy
as it realigns units.
ACCU HOLDING
The Swiss holding company has canceled its ordinary capital
increase and does not expect a successful execution to be
feasible "in the near future" after several shareholders
withdrew from the process.
SONOVA
The Swiss hearing aid maker that has been expanding its
retail presence through takeovers said reported income after
taxes fell to 345.8 million Swiss francs ($352.00 million).
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that the
company's net profit would slip 2.8 percent to 350 million
francs.
Syngenta
The deadline for shareholders to accept state-owned
ChemChina's $43 billion bid for the Swiss chemicals maker has
been extended to allow for regulatory approvals, the company
said late on Tuesday.
Dufry
Sales at the airport retailer that has been expanding by
buying rivals including World Duty Free will grow organically
between 3 percent and 4 percent this year, Chief Executive
Officer Julian Diaz told Swiss financial newspaper Finanz und
Wirtschaft in an article published online on Tuesday, adding
"the situation has continually improved since the start of the
year."
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* HBM Healthcare Investments said it posted net
profit of 23 million Swiss francs ($23.41 million) in its
financial year, with a cash dividend of 5.50 Swiss francs per
share.
*SE Swiss Estates said Udo Roessig now holds 66.68
percent of voting rights. [SEAN.BN>
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9824 Swiss francs)
