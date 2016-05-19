Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

ZURICH May 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 7,961 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Thursday its assets under management rose 2 percent to 305 billion Swiss francs ($308.7 billion) in the first four months of the year.

For more click on

ROCHE

Roche Holding won earlier-than-expected U.S. approval on Wednesday for its bladder cancer drug Tecentriq, the company's first entry in a new class of cancer drugs that work by harnessing the body's own immune system.

The company said a phase III study of its drug Alecensa (alectinib) showed the drug had reduced risk of disease worsening or death by 66 percent compared to crizotinib in Japanese people with advanced or recurrent, ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

The drugmaker also announced additional Swiss approval for its cancer drug GAZYVARO (obinutuzumab) to treat patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma. It was already approved in 2014 to treat chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in combination with chemotherapy in patients with other medical conditions.

For more click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuoni Reisen said EQT's public tender for the Swiss travel group made on February 29 would be settled on Thursday.

* gategroup saw earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation more than double year-on-year to 22 million Swiss francs in the first quarter, helping it reduce its loss attributable to shareholders.

* Orascom Development Holding saw revenues fall 18 percent in the first quarter as a strategic decision to reduce land sales compounded with negative currency effects.

* Kudelski said it had settled pending patent litigation with Yahoo, with both parties agreeing to dismiss pending lawsuits in exchange for a one-time up-front license fee payment made to Kudelski by Yahoo.

* Evolva said Angela Tsetsis would join the company's commercial team as Senior VP, Ingredient Solutions, Health & Wellness.

* Swiss Prime Site said first-quarter profit decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 48.8 million Swiss francs and that it expects 2016 rental income and total operating income above the previous year's level.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)