Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 20

ZURICH May 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.20 percent higher at 7924.23 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group, which on Thursday reported lower full-year sales that missed the consensus in a Reuters poll, said it expects no recovery in its big Hong Kong and Macau markets, while lagging European tourism also weighed on watch sales.

The shares were seen opening nearly 6 percent lower, according to premarket indicators. Swatch shares were also seen falling.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker's breast cancer drug Perjeta, or pertuzumab, has been turned down for use on Britain's state health service, making it the latest in a number of pricey new cancer treatments deemed not to offer value for money.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Forbo said CFO Andreas Spreiter plans to take an extended career break in the summer of 2017.

* Ypsomed said full-year net profit was 35.8 million francs, up from 19.4 million francs in the previous year.

* Milk products company Emmi said it boosted its stake in Chile's Surlat to 95 percent, from 85 percent.

* Galenica AG plans to take over wholesaler Pharmapool.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its first-quarter loss narrowed to 24.4 million euros, down from 122.4 million euros in the year-earlier period, as it sought to reduce costs amid weak demand from the oil and gas industry.

* Schindler said it is equipping the Istanbul Grand Airport with elevators and escalators.

* Gategroup said HNA aviation published its offer prospectus, in which it is offering 53.0 Swiss francs net in cash per share of Gategroup.

ECONOMY

