Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

ZURICH May 23 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8001.69 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

The Swiss bank is looking to boost its asset management business primarily through organic growth but is also open to making acquisitions, especially in Switzerland and emerging markets, its International Wealth Management head Iqbal Khan was quoted as telling Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss bank's Italian unit Kairos could more than double its managed assets by the year 2020, Chief Executive Officer Boris Collardi was reported to have told Italian newspaper "Il Sole 24 Ore" in an interview. Collardi said the bank could bring 35 percent of Kairos on the stock exchange in Milan, with Baer reducing its share to around 50 percent from 80 percent, if market conditions improve.

UBS

The Swiss bank has cut a handful of private bankers from operations in Singapore and Hong Kong in recent weeks including a senior banker catering to the super rich in Southeast Asia, two people familiar with the matter said.

NOVARTIS

New global guidelines on the treatment of heart failure strongly endorse the use of Novartis' Entresto, boosting the prospects for a drug that has struggled to gain traction since its launch last year.

SWISS ECONOMY

Standard & Poor's affirmed Switzerland's 'AAA/A-1+' ratings but said a February 2014 referendum, which will limit immigration, has added some uncertainty to the business environment.

SWISS POLITICS

Switzerland hopes to reach a compromise with the European Union in fresh talks on possible immigration limits in the weeks after Britain's referendum on whether to leave the bloc, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Moody's assigned a definitive Ba1 rating to Barry Callebaut's 450 million euro senior notes due in 2024 and affirmed the other ratings as well as a stable outlook.

* Burkhalter Holding said shareholders adopted all the proposals of its board of directors at the company ordinary shareholders' meeting on Friday.

ECONOMY

* Sight deposit data from the Swiss National Bank due at 0700 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)