Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH May 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8151 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The world's biggest prescription drugmaker remains confident that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak at around $5 billion, it said in a presentation for an investor event on Wednesday.

Shares indicated up 0.6 percent

CREDIT SUISSE

Fitch Ratings downgraded the group's long-term default rating by a notch to A-minus and its viability rating to a-minus from a, citing its reliance on difficult capital markets. The agency also blamed the economic slowdown in the Asia-Pacific region which it said would put pressure on the lender's new business model.

Shares indicated up 0.2 percent

SWATCH and RICHEMONT

Global sales of personal luxury goods will rise this year but only moderately, with higher spending in Japan and Europe compensating for flat trends in Asia and the United States, an industry report showed on Tuesday.

BSI

Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA is seeking indemnity from Swiss private bank BSI SA's prior owner after losses tied to a Malaysian fund led EFG International AG to cut the price it paid for a controlling stake in BSI, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Regulators' closure of the Swiss BSI bank's Asian outpost for failing in its duty to prevent money-laundering has highlighted the risks of hunting wealthy clients farther afield as Swiss banks' traditional line in hiding money from foreign tax men is choked off.

KUONI

Market watchdog FINMA's takeover committee dismissed an appeal by the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation against the Swiss Takeover Board's decisions in the matter of Kuoni Travel Holding , which is being bought by private equity group EQT, as "groundless".

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Conzzeta AG says Rolf G. Schmid, CEO of Mammut Sports Group, to step down

* Therametrics Holding AG said it has executed an agreement for the sale of its CRO business

* Accu Holding said it has postponed its annual general meeting to a still-to-be-determined date, as it faces issues regarding finalizing its 2015 annual report.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator rises to 1.47 in April

* The ZEW investor sentiment data due at 0900 GMT.

