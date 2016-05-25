Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 25

ZURICH May 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8151 points on Wednesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks.
NOVARTIS
The world's biggest prescription drugmaker remains confident
that sales for its new heart failure medicine Entresto will peak
at around $5 billion, it said in a presentation for an investor
event on Wednesday.
Shares indicated up 0.6 percent
CREDIT SUISSE
Fitch Ratings downgraded the group's long-term default
rating by a notch to A-minus and its viability rating to a-minus
from a, citing its reliance on difficult capital markets. The
agency also blamed the economic slowdown in the Asia-Pacific
region which it said would put pressure on the lender's new
business model.
Shares indicated up 0.2 percent
SWATCH and RICHEMONT
Global sales of personal luxury goods will rise this year
but only moderately, with higher spending in Japan and Europe
compensating for flat trends in Asia and the United States, an
industry report showed on Tuesday.
BSI
Grupo BTG Pactual SA BBTG11.SA is seeking indemnity from
Swiss private bank BSI SA's prior owner after losses tied to a
Malaysian fund led EFG International AG to cut the price it paid
for a controlling stake in BSI, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
Regulators' closure of the Swiss BSI bank's Asian outpost
for failing in its duty to prevent money-laundering has
highlighted the risks of hunting wealthy clients farther afield
as Swiss banks' traditional line in hiding money from foreign
tax men is choked off.
KUONI
Market watchdog FINMA's takeover committee dismissed an
appeal by the Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation against the Swiss
Takeover Board's decisions in the matter of Kuoni Travel Holding
, which is being bought by private equity group EQT, as
"groundless".
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Conzzeta AG says Rolf G. Schmid, CEO of Mammut
Sports Group, to step down
* Therametrics Holding AG said it has executed an
agreement for the sale of its CRO business
* Accu Holding said it has postponed its annual
general meeting to a still-to-be-determined date, as it faces
issues regarding finalizing its 2015 annual report.
ECONOMY
* UBS consumption indicator rises to 1.47 in April
* The ZEW investor sentiment data due at 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)