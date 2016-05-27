Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 27

ZURICH May 27 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
NESTLE
Nestle Research and Imperial College London are establishing
a new research partnership focusing on the science of nutrition,
Nestle said. Nestle will invest 10 million Swiss francs over
five years in the partnership which will focus on a number of
areas including understanding the workings of gut bacteria.
ROCHE
Roche said on Friday its drug Gazyva showed superior
progression-free survival compared to Mabthera/Rituxan in people
with previously untreated follicular lymphoma in the pivotal
phase III Gallium study that met is primary endpoint early.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Private bank Vontobel said on Friday it had
entered the Italian market for leveraged products, successfully
launching a range of certificates. The product offering would be
widened in coming weeks, the company said.
ECONOMY
Swiss first-quarter non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT
