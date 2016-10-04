Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 4

ZURICH Oct 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,188 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ABB
ABB said it was hanging on to its Power Grids business,
rejecting calls from shareholders who have campaigned for the
$11.6 billion unit to be separated from the Swiss engineering
group.
Shares were seen opening up 1.6 percent in premarket
indicators.
ROCHE
Roche said its lung cancer drug Alecensa (alectinib),
developed by its Genentech unit, received a second breakthrough
therapy designation (BTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for its anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)
inhibitor.
SYNGENTA
Syngenta said it invested a combined total of $240 million
in two plants in Brazil and Switzerland.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss Life named Roman Stein as CFO for Swiss
Life Schweiz as of Jan. 1.
* Santhera announced the appointment of Kristina
Timdahl as chief medical officer and head of development as of
January 2017.
* Clariant said it will open a Global Competence
Center Haircare in São Paulo, Brazil.
* Temenos confirmed Bank of Ireland Group had
selected UniversalSuite, after announcing earlier on Monday that
a major European bank had selected UniversalSuite.
* GAM said it completed the acquisition of Cantab
Capital Partners LLP, which was first announced on June 29.
* Novavest said it has extended its property
portfolio with the acquisition of two properties in Frauenfeld
and in Zurich.
* HBM Healthcare Investments said its was launching
a new share buy-back programme of up to 730,000 shares (10
percent of total shares issued) for the purpose of cancellation
by way of a capital reduction. It also said net asset value per
share increased increased by 5.3 percent during the second
quarter of the current financial year to 139.42 Swiss francs as
at 30 September 2016.
* Siegfried Holding announced an increase of 15
million Swiss francs to the subordinated public hybrid bond
launched on Sept. 26, bringing the new total outstanding amount
to 160 million francs.
* SGS said it acquired AXYS Analytical Services Ltd. (AXYS),
Sidney, British Columbia, Canada, that is expected to generate
2016 revenues in excess of CAD 12 million.
* Dottikon ES and Bachem announce that
they are extending their collaboration in the area of novel
amino acids.
* DKSH said it has been appointed by The Procter &
Gamble Company, Cincinnati/USA to sell and distribute P&G's
brands in Hong Kong.
ECONOMY
