Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

ZURICH Oct 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8191 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank will pay a $90 million penalty and admit wrongdoing after an investigation by U.S. regulators found the bank misrepresented how it determined a performance metric in its wealth management business to investors.

UBS GROUP

U.S. judge dismissed UBS as a defendant in a lawsuit by silver investors who accuse banks of conspiring to fix prices and exploit market distortions, affecting $30 billion traded each year in the precious metal and related instruments.

1MDB CASE

Malaysia's attorney general's office said it had yet to receive any request for additional assistance from Switzerland in probing state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said on Wednesday it was seeking further help from Malaysia in its investigation.

OC OERLIKON

The Swiss company wants its Additive Manufacturing business to become a contract supplier of complex industrial components, including through planned "three-digit millions" worth of investments in a network of industrial 3-D printers, HandelsZeitung reported, citing an interview with the unit's head. To accomplish this, Additive Manufacturing head Florian Mauerer said Oerlikon wants to aquire companies with market share of up to $100 million.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq Holding AG says signed contracts for the divestment of its Swissgrid share of 30.3 percent to BKW , will receive a remaining amount of 146 million Swiss francs for the transaction

* Galenica AG announces new management at Vifor Pharma and new Galenica group CFO bit.ly/2dujKKr

* Yoox Net-A-Porter says it issued 1,999,495 ordinary shares as Richemont exercised its right to convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares to bring its stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital

* Meyer Burger Technology AG says it awarded orders for DW288 series 3 diamond wire saws for around 15 million Swiss francs ($15.4 million) by existing PV customers

* Molecular Partners AG says regains rights to multi-DARPin drug candidate targeting IL-13 & IL-17 for pulmonary indications from Janssen

* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG and PX'Therapeutics announce a strategic collaboration agreement for recombinant production of atexakin alfa

* WISeKey International Holding announced a cooperation with Indian Potash Limited to create a WISeKey technology based cybersecurity ecosystem.

* Clariant AG says new equipment will increase capacity at plant in France by an estimated 30 percent when expansion is completed early in 2017

* SFS Group AG says board of directors to propose election of Nick Huber as family representative

ECONOMY

Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT