Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

ZURICH Oct 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent easier at 8191 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The bank will pay a $90 million penalty and admit wrongdoing
after an investigation by U.S. regulators found the bank
misrepresented how it determined a performance metric in its
wealth management business to investors.
For more news see
UBS GROUP
U.S. judge dismissed UBS as a defendant in a lawsuit by
silver investors who accuse banks of conspiring to fix prices
and exploit market distortions, affecting $30 billion traded
each year in the precious metal and related instruments.
1MDB CASE
Malaysia's attorney general's office said it had yet to
receive any request for additional assistance from Switzerland
in probing state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said on Wednesday
it was seeking further help from Malaysia in its investigation.
OC OERLIKON
The Swiss company wants its Additive Manufacturing business
to become a contract supplier of complex industrial components,
including through planned "three-digit millions" worth of
investments in a network of industrial 3-D printers,
HandelsZeitung reported, citing an interview with the unit's
head. To accomplish this, Additive Manufacturing head Florian
Mauerer said Oerlikon wants to aquire companies with market
share of up to $100 million.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Alpiq Holding AG says signed contracts for the
divestment of its Swissgrid share of 30.3 percent to BKW
, will receive a remaining amount of 146 million Swiss
francs for the transaction
* Galenica AG announces new management at Vifor
Pharma and new Galenica group CFO bit.ly/2dujKKr
* Yoox Net-A-Porter says it issued 1,999,495
ordinary shares as Richemont exercised its right to
convert some Category B shares into ordinary shares to bring its
stake back to 25 percent of YNAP's voting capital
* Meyer Burger Technology AG says it awarded orders
for DW288 series 3 diamond wire saws for around 15 million Swiss
francs ($15.4 million) by existing PV customers
* Molecular Partners AG says regains rights to
multi-DARPin drug candidate targeting IL-13 & IL-17 for
pulmonary indications from Janssen
* Relief Therapeutics Holding AG and
PX'Therapeutics announce a strategic collaboration agreement for
recombinant production of atexakin alfa
* WISeKey International Holding announced a
cooperation with Indian Potash Limited to create a WISeKey
technology based cybersecurity ecosystem.
* Clariant AG says new equipment will increase
capacity at plant in France by an estimated 30 percent when
expansion is completed early in 2017
* SFS Group AG says board of directors to propose
election of Nick Huber as family representative
ECONOMY
Swiss CPI data due at 0715 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)