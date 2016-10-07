Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 7

ZURICH Oct 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening little changed at 8,177 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
Moody's downgraded Julius Baer Group's high-trigger AT1
securities by one notch to Baa3(hyb)
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Nestle said it opened a new infant formula
factory in Mexico, representing an investment of $245 million.
* Swiss bourse SIX said it had appointed Daniel Schmucki as
new its chief financial officer (CFO) at SIX, joining from
Flughafen Zuerich. He will take up his role on April 1,
2017 at the latest, SIX said.
* Newron Pharmaceuticals said has raised gross
proceeds of 26.1 million Swiss francs through a private
placement of new shares via an accelerated book building
procedure announced on Thursday. It had placed 1,320,530 new
shares with institutional investors at a subscription price of
19.75 francs per share. The new shares represent 8.4 percent of
the new total number of outstanding shares.
* After EMS Chemie raised net sales 3.7 percent in
the first nine months of 2016 to 1.5 billion Swiss francs, the
group expects net sales and EBIT slightly above 2015 levels for
the full year.
* Crealogix said Beat Schmid has decided to step
down from the company's board of directors. Ralph Mogicato will
be proposed as his replacement at the group's annual general
meeting on Oct. 31.
* GAM said Group Head of Communications Larissa
Alghisi Rubner has decided to leave the leave the company and
will be replaced by Senior Communications Manager Elena
Logutenkova, effective Nov. 1.
* New Venturetec on Thursday said it expects a
consolidated net loss of approximately $60.0 million for its
2015-16 reporting year.
ECONOMY
* IMF data on Swiss National Bank foreign currency reserves
in September due at 0700 GMT
($1 = 0.9823 Swiss francs)
