Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 5

ZURICH Dec 5 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening down 0.4 percent at 7,750 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by Bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
ACTELION
The Swiss biotech was seen opening up 7.1 percent, according
to pre-market indications.
Event-driven hedge funds piling into Actelion shares are
betting that Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) approach will
result in an outright takeover and handsome returns.
Separately, Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez
played down suggestions the Swiss drugmaker could bid for Swiss
biotech group Actelion.
NOVARTIS
An experimental cancer therapy being developed by Novartis
eliminated an aggressive form of blood cancer in 82 percent of
children and young adults treated with modified immune cells in
a mid-stage trial, the company said on Saturday.

ROCHE
Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S) granted Roche's Genentech unit an
exclusive option to license NI-0101, its anti-TLR4 monoclonal
antibody for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

CREDIT SUISSE
The bank is planning to cut a further 1,000 to 1,300 jobs in
Switzerland as part of a cost-reduction programme at its Swiss
unit, newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reports.

COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said its drug gazyva helped people with
previously untreated follicular lymphoma live significantly
longer without their disease worsening compared to Rituxan.
Pius Baschera will leave the Roche board in 2017, with the
Swiss drugmaker proposing Anita Hauser, now vice chair of Bucher
Industries' board, to replace him.
* A committee set up to investigate and review business
conduct of Sika AG in relation to the sale of shares by
its founding family to France's Saint Gobain said it
has appointed Emmi Group CFO Joerg Riboni as a new member, to
replace Peter Spinnler who is leaving due to health reasons.
* Novartis said a trial demonstrated equivalent
safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of
Sandoz's proposed biosimilar rituximab compared to Rituxan, the
reference product from Roche.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank releases sight deposits for the week
ending Dec. 2 at 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)