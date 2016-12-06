Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

ZURICH Dec 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 7,857 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
ACTELION
Sanofi is considering a bid for Swiss biotech
company Actelion, rivalling an offer made by U.S. healthcare
company Johnson & Johnson, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Actelion shares were seen opening 4 percent higher in
premarket indications.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Gottex Fund Management said its plans to hold an
extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Dec. 30 to approve
resolutions including changing the name of the company to LumX
Group Limited, certain changes to the articles of association,
and the reduction of the nominal value of the shares of the
company from 1.00 francs to 0.10 francs to eliminate previous
losses from the company's balance sheet.
* Swiss Life said Markus Leibundgut, currently CEO
of Swiss Life Germany, will take over from Ivo Furrer as CEO of
Swiss Life Switzerland on 1 April 2017.
* Schaffner said sales decreased by 8 percent in
fiscal year 2015/16 to 185.6 million Swiss francs, from 201.8
million in 2014/15. It earned net profit for the period of 0.4
million francs, the company said, adding that developments in
its key markets, the geopolitical environment and the situation
in currency markets remain "demanding".
* Accu Holding said CFO Peter Schweighofer is to
leave the company and Matthew Goddard is to leave the board of
directors.
* AFG said it now holds a total of 97.53 percent of
listed Looser shares after the expiration of the additional
acceptance period for the public purchase and exchange offer by
AFG for all publicly held registered shares in Looser on Nov.
30.
ECONOMY
* CPI data due at 0815 GMT
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)