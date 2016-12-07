Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

ZURICH Dec 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.8 percent higher at 7,975 points on
Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse on Wednesday announced more than 1 billion
Swiss francs ($991 million) in extra cost cuts, as Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam tries to compensate for challenging
conditions which have so far hampered his restructure of the
Swiss lender.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Lonza has entered into an agreement to sell its
peptides business and operations in Braine-l'Alleud, Belgium to
PolyPeptide Group.
* Novartis said its eye medicine Lucentis received
EU approval in a new indication, treating patients for visual
impairment due to choroidal neovascularization associated with
causes other than neovascular age-related macular degeneration
(or secondary to pathologic myopia.
* Nearly 76 percent of Charles Voegele's shares
were tendered into an offer by Sempione Retail.
* Comet Group appointed Rene Lenggenhager its new
CEO as of May 2017. Current CEO Ronald Fehlmann will be leaving
the group by the end of April.
* Meyer Burger Technologies on Wednesday announced
Swiss industrial and investment holding Brustorm SA had
committed to purchase up to 16 million unsubscribed shares for
5.76 million francs, subject to certain conditions.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)