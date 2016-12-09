Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 9

ZURICH Dec 9 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 7964 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
SWISS RE
Fitch Ratings affirmed Swiss Re's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at 'AA-' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A+'. Fitch also affirmed the ultimate holding company Swiss
Re Ltd at an IDR of 'A'. The outlooks are stable.
CREDIT SUISSE
It has hired internet equities analyst Robert Peck to run
its global internet banking business, according to a memo
reviewed by Reuters.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS announced the acquisition of a 70 percent
stake in Lisbon-based Biopremier, which specializes in molecular
biology and DNA sequencing services in the food sector and
employs 30 workers.
* Swisscom said its subsidiary Swisscom Health is
taking over Galenica's rights to the practice software,
TriaMed. The companies agreed not to disclose the purchase
price, Swisscom said.
* VP Bank AG expands group executive management bit.ly/2h3qBwn
* Intershop Holding AG acquires World Trade Center
in Lausanne
ECONOMY
The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3.3 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the
previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate
was unchanged at 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)