Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 12

ZURICH Dec 12 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.14 percent up at 8,110 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
LONZA
Swiss pharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza Group AG is in
advanced talks to acquire Capsugel, a U.S. maker of capsule
products and other drug delivery systems, for more than $5
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
ZURICH INSURANCE
Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group has agreed to buy
Australia's biggest travel insurance provider, Cover-More Group
, for A$741 million ($551 million), stepping up its
investment in the Australian market.
NOVARTIS
Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported Novartis could be
interested in buying German drugmaker Stada, citing
rumours from London. A Novartis spokesman said the company does
not comment on rumors and speculation. Stada also declined to
comment. On Friday, Financial blog Betaville cited two sources
as saying Stada is working with Goldman Sachs bankers
after receiving informal expressions of interest from possible
buyers.
CREDIT SUISSE
Newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag reported Credit Suisse could
cut an extra 4,000 to 5,000 jobs at group level by 2018 under
the bank's new cost saving measures, without saying how it got
its information. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the
report. On Wednesday, Credit Suisse pledged to cut another 1
billion Swiss francs in costs, with Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam not saying how many additional layoffs there will be to
the 6,000 already planned for 2016.
The Swiss bank said on Friday it would reduce the minimum
redemption amount of two popular exchange-traded notes, used to
bet on the price of oil, from 25,000 to 500.
RICHEMONT
The Swiss luxury good company has reached an agreement with
employees on a new round of job cuts, a labour union said on
Friday, adding the layoffs were smaller than originally planned.
SWISS BANKS
Harald Nedwed, head of Migros Bank, told the NZZ am Sonntag
that more banks in Switzerland may start to pass on negative
interest rates to clients in the near future. Nedwed said
customers with seven-digit accounts balances were the ones who
would most likely be effected.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group said it invested A$250 million
dollars in a wind farm project in Australia.
* Julius Baer said the Zurich district court issued
its judgment in the case of the Bundesanstalt fuer
vereinigungsbedingte Sonderaufgaben versus Julius Baer and ruled
in favour of Julius Baer. The ruling is not yet legally binding,
the bank said.
* Raiffeisen CEO Patrik Gisel told the Neue Zuercher Zeitung
the bank is looking opportunistically at making acquisitons.
* Switzerland's Federal Council said it had appointed Renzo
Simoni as the state representative on the board of Swisscom
.
* AC Immune said its partner Genentech, a member of
the Roche group, presented data to support the binding
and increased dosing of its Alzheimer's therapy crenezumab.
* Baloise said the Swiss insurer is increasing the
volume of share repurchases announced in October 2016 from one
million to three million. Baloise is thus counteracting the
dilution of earnings per share resulting from a convertible bond
that reached maturity in November 2016.
* Novartis Ag said two pivotal phase III studies in
neovascular age-related macular degeneration did not show
additional improvement in best corrected visual acuity,
indicating that efficacy of lucentis monotherapy was not
improved by the addition of pegpleranib.
* Helvetia Group says Adrian Kollegger and Achim
Baumstark will join the newly established Executive Management
as Head of Non-Life Switzerland and Chief Technology Officer,
respectively.
* Sempione Retail announced the result of its public tender
offer for all publicly held bearer shares of Charles Vögele
Holding Ltd, saying it holds a 95 percent stake.
Sempione said the offer extends to a total of 7.1 million
Voegele shares.
ECONOMY
