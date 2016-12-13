Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

ZURICH Dec 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent higher at 8,043 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The Swiss recruitment company said it has spun off its Beeline staffing software business into a new company with private-equity controlled IQNavigator.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology said that, in conjunction with the ordinary capital, increase an additional investor, Carmignac Gestion, London, has committed to purchase up to 30 million unsubscribed shares, for which subscription rights have not been exercised and which could not be sold otherwise, for an amount of 10.8 million Swiss francs. Meyer Burger now has such commitments from four investors for an aggregate 49 million francs, the company said.

* Bellevue Group said it is taking extraordinary impairment of 10 million Swiss francs on goodwill and write-down of 0.2 million francs on intangible assets of Bank am Bellevue; reports group results as of November 2016 (before extraordinary value adjustments and amortization): net profit of 6.5 million Swiss francs, operating profit of 11.6 million francs

* dormakaba said it had completed the acquisition of Mesker Openings Group as of Dec. 12.

* EEII AG said CEO Andres Heusser will resign effective Dec. 31, 2016 and be replaced by Marcus H. Buehler, starting Jan. 1, 2017

* Investis said it acquired Hauswartprofis, with annual revenues of around 18 million Swiss francs and 240 employees.

* Ascom said Urs Leinhaeuser will not stand for re-election as a member of the board at the annual general meeting in April 2017.

* Looser Holding said the purchase and exchange offer of AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG published on Sept. 29 with respect to all registered shares of Looser Holding AG held by the general public will be completed as of Tuesday, Dec. 13. Upon closing, Arbonia AG (formerly AFG) will hold a 97.53 percent interest in Looser Holding AG, Looser said.

* Aryzta said it has successfully issued, via its subsidiary ARYZTA Euro Finance DAC, a number of Schuldschein tranches with maturities between three and seven years, denominated in euros and U.S. dollars.

* Novavest Real Estate said it had acquired two properties in Altstaetten and Grellingen.

ECONOMY

The Swiss Federal Treasury is reopening its 0 percent bond maturing in 2029 and its 4 percent 2049 bond in a tender on Wednesday, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)