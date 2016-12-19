Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

ZURICH Dec 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,235 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
UBS
Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti tells NZZ that signs of
higher U.S. interest rates and a more expansive U.S. fiscal
policy are positive signals for banks. UBS also sees its Swiss
domestic unit as a strategic asset and, unlike rival Credit
Suisse, has no plans to float it, Ermotti said.
For more news, click
ABB
Chairman Peter Voser tells NZZ am Sonntag that Donald
Trump's election as president and the infrastructure projects he
has promised offers the company opportunities in the United
States.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant announced the signing of a new 500
million Swiss franc five-year multi-currency Revolving Credit
Facility (RCF) with two one-year extension options.
* SGS announced the acquisition of a controlling
stake in C-Labs SA in Chiasso, Switzerland.
* Leonteq AG said it expects an estimated pre-tax
profit of approximately 17 million francs for the full year
2016, reflecting lower revenues in the second half year,
investments in line with previous communication, as well as
one-off costs. Leonteq confirmed its 2020 targets.
* Kuros Biosciences announced the signing of a
combination agreement with Xpand Biotechnology with the
intention to acquire Xpand by way of an exchange of all Xpand
shares for up to 2.105 million new Kuros shares.
* Evolva said it has received a Notice of Allowance
for a patent application from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office
covering the most commercially viable production method for
manufacturing the steviol glycosides. This grant is expected to
occur early 2017, Evolva said.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Eyal Bakshi and Eli
Alroy, members of the board of directors, have resigned from
their role as directors with immediate effect.
* lastminute.com announced the release of a new
"customer-centric" organization and respective changes that will
be effective as of Jan. 1, 2017, to the executive management
team. Marco Corradino, former chief audience architect, will
become chief operation officer, the company said.
* Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG raises its
stake in Europ Assistance (Schweiz) Holding AG to 25 percent.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said Kevin
Maloney, senior managing director, co-chief investment officer,
and a member of the executive management committee, will leave
at the end of the year to join the faculty of an academic
institution. Maloney will remain on the board.
* Semiconductor company AMS said it is withdrawing
from a project to set up a wafer factory in New York, citing
further delays outside of its control. It also said it has
signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd.
* Swiss Prime Site said it is acquiring the former
Gotthard Railway Company administration building from Swiss
Federal Railways, SBB AG.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank said its Bank Council approved
allocating 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($4.49 billion) to 2016
currency reserve provisions, raising the provisions to 62.8
billion francs.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)