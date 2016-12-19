Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 19

ZURICH Dec 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,235 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti tells NZZ that signs of higher U.S. interest rates and a more expansive U.S. fiscal policy are positive signals for banks. UBS also sees its Swiss domestic unit as a strategic asset and, unlike rival Credit Suisse, has no plans to float it, Ermotti said.

ABB

Chairman Peter Voser tells NZZ am Sonntag that Donald Trump's election as president and the infrastructure projects he has promised offers the company opportunities in the United States.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant announced the signing of a new 500 million Swiss franc five-year multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) with two one-year extension options.

* SGS announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in C-Labs SA in Chiasso, Switzerland.

* Leonteq AG said it expects an estimated pre-tax profit of approximately 17 million francs for the full year 2016, reflecting lower revenues in the second half year, investments in line with previous communication, as well as one-off costs. Leonteq confirmed its 2020 targets.

* Kuros Biosciences announced the signing of a combination agreement with Xpand Biotechnology with the intention to acquire Xpand by way of an exchange of all Xpand shares for up to 2.105 million new Kuros shares.

* Evolva said it has received a Notice of Allowance for a patent application from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office covering the most commercially viable production method for manufacturing the steviol glycosides. This grant is expected to occur early 2017, Evolva said.

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Eyal Bakshi and Eli Alroy, members of the board of directors, have resigned from their role as directors with immediate effect.

* lastminute.com announced the release of a new "customer-centric" organization and respective changes that will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2017, to the executive management team. Marco Corradino, former chief audience architect, will become chief operation officer, the company said.

* Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG raises its stake in Europ Assistance (Schweiz) Holding AG to 25 percent.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said Kevin Maloney, senior managing director, co-chief investment officer, and a member of the executive management committee, will leave at the end of the year to join the faculty of an academic institution. Maloney will remain on the board.

* Semiconductor company AMS said it is withdrawing from a project to set up a wafer factory in New York, citing further delays outside of its control. It also said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Incus Laboratories Ltd.

* Swiss Prime Site said it is acquiring the former Gotthard Railway Company administration building from Swiss Federal Railways, SBB AG.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank said its Bank Council approved allocating 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($4.49 billion) to 2016 currency reserve provisions, raising the provisions to 62.8 billion francs. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)