Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

ZURICH Dec 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,245 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Credit Suisse to
pay between $5 billion and $7 billion to settle a probe over its
sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008
financial crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said,
but the bank has resisted settling for that amount.
UBS, CREDIT SUISSE
Moody's said revised Swiss TLAC regulation will drive UBS
and Credit Suisse to issue loss-absorbing debt, increasing
protection for senior creditors.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said it signed a licensing deal to
co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with Conatus
Pharmaceuticals Inc, under which the small U.S. company
will receive $50 million up front.
Novartis also said it has reached a definitive agreement to
buy Fort Worth, Texas-based Encore Vision, which is focused on
developing a novel treatment in presbyopia, or far-sightedness.
SYNGENTA
State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina)
on Tuesday said it has extended its $43 billion cash
offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG to March 2,
2017.
STRAUMANN
Chief Executive Marco Gadola told Swiss newspaper
Tages-Anzeiger the company is "on track" in the fourth quarter
after turnover grew 15 percent in the first nine months of 2016.
He did not give any specific figures for the fourth quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Bobst Group SA said it is confirming its 2016
guidance and the first outlook for 2017. [BOBNN.S> ]
* Hochdorf Holding said the closing for the
majority holding in Pharmalys Laboratories SA and in the
jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl has been completed.
* BKW said it is selling its 10 percent stake in
Groupe E Ltd. Groupe E and various institutional investors will
buy the shares, while Groupe E will retain its 10 percent stake
in BKW, the company said.
* Ypsomed said the human insulin of Russian
pharmaceutical company GEROPHARM will in future be administered
with a pen from Ypsomed's ServoPen platform.
ECONOMY
* Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real,
work-day adjusted 3.7 percent in November to 18.787 billion
Swiss francs ($18.26 billion), the Federal Customs Office said
on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus
of 3.636 billion francs in November.
