Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

ZURICH Dec 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,245 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked Credit Suisse to pay between $5 billion and $7 billion to settle a probe over its sale of toxic mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, a source with knowledge of the matter said, but the bank has resisted settling for that amount.

For more news, click

UBS, CREDIT SUISSE

Moody's said revised Swiss TLAC regulation will drive UBS and Credit Suisse to issue loss-absorbing debt, increasing protection for senior creditors.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said it signed a licensing deal to co-develop a fatty liver disease drug with Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, under which the small U.S. company will receive $50 million up front.

Novartis also said it has reached a definitive agreement to buy Fort Worth, Texas-based Encore Vision, which is focused on developing a novel treatment in presbyopia, or far-sightedness.

For more news, click

SYNGENTA

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) on Tuesday said it has extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG to March 2, 2017.

For more news, click [SYNN.S ]

STRAUMANN

Chief Executive Marco Gadola told Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger the company is "on track" in the fourth quarter after turnover grew 15 percent in the first nine months of 2016. He did not give any specific figures for the fourth quarter.

For more news, click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bobst Group SA said it is confirming its 2016 guidance and the first outlook for 2017. [BOBNN.S> ]

* Hochdorf Holding said the closing for the majority holding in Pharmalys Laboratories SA and in the jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl has been completed.

* BKW said it is selling its 10 percent stake in Groupe E Ltd. Groupe E and various institutional investors will buy the shares, while Groupe E will retain its 10 percent stake in BKW, the company said.

* Ypsomed said the human insulin of Russian pharmaceutical company GEROPHARM will in future be administered with a pen from Ypsomed's ServoPen platform.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell year-on-year by a real, work-day adjusted 3.7 percent in November to 18.787 billion Swiss francs ($18.26 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday. Overall Switzerland ran a merchandise trade surplus of 3.636 billion francs in November.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)