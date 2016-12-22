Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

ZURICH Dec 22 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

ACTELION

The takeover battle surrounding Actelion heated up on Wednesday when the Swiss biotech company said it had begun exclusive talks with former suitor Johnson & Johnson about a "strategic transaction."

ROCHE

* The Swiss drugmaker announced positive results from three phase III studies for its investigational medicine Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis.

* It also announced its emicizumab for haemophilia A met the primary endpoint in a phase III study.

NOVARTIS

Sun Pharma said it was buying Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo for global markets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse plans to cut about 900 jobs in Switzerland next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

* Emmi AG said it acquired an 80 percent stake in Spanish goat's milk processor Lacteos Caprinos S.A., but did not disclose the purchase price.

* Hochdorf Holding said it appointed Frank Hoogland as managing director Baby Care.

* Pax Anlage AG said it expected full-year net profit to exceed the previous year's level.

* Perrot Duval said it generated a profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the six months to Oct. 31.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)