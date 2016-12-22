Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 22

European shares edge back towards 21-mo highs though miners, energy firms drag
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
ZURICH Dec 22 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ACTELION
The takeover battle surrounding Actelion heated up on Wednesday when the Swiss biotech company said it had begun exclusive talks with former suitor Johnson & Johnson about a "strategic transaction."
For more click on
ROCHE
* The Swiss drugmaker announced positive results from three phase III studies for its investigational medicine Ocrevus against multiple sclerosis.
* It also announced its emicizumab for haemophilia A met the primary endpoint in a phase III study.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
Sun Pharma said it was buying Novartis' cancer drug Odomzo for global markets.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse plans to cut about 900 jobs in Switzerland next year, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
* Emmi AG said it acquired an 80 percent stake in Spanish goat's milk processor Lacteos Caprinos S.A., but did not disclose the purchase price.
* Hochdorf Holding said it appointed Frank Hoogland as managing director Baby Care.
* Pax Anlage AG said it expected full-year net profit to exceed the previous year's level.
* Perrot Duval said it generated a profit of 0.3 million Swiss francs in the six months to Oct. 31.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
* Zodiac, Safran reach deal (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
LONDON, May 25 European shares clung on to gains in early deals on Thursday helped by firmer banking shares and as corporate deals activity, after French aero firms Safran and Zodiac finally striking a deal, continued apace.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.