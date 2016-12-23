Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 23

ZURICH Dec 23The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8255 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank has agreed in principle to pay U.S.
authorities $2.48 billion to settle claims it misled investors
in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up
to the 2008 financial crisis.
Credit Suisse will also provide $2.8 billion in consumer
relief over five years from the settlement, it said in a
statement, adding the deal was subject to negotiation of final
documentation and approval by its board of directors.
"Credit Suisse will take a pre-tax charge of approximately
$2 billion in addition to its existing reserves against these
matters. This will be taken in our 4Q 2016 financial results,"
it added.
Shares indicated up 2.4 percent in pre-market business.
BANK VONTOBEL
The bank said it has wrapped up talks with U.S. justice
officials on whether it helped wealthy Americans dodge taxes and
does not have to pay a fine.
Cooperative group Raiffeisen said separately it also would
pay no penalty after clinching a similar accord with the U.S.
Department of Justice.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis AG says Alcon receives U.S. FDA approval
for multifocal toric intraocular lens for cataract patients
* HNA said it has completed the settlement of the offer for
Gategroup shares, and immediately following settlement
of offer, Gategroup will apply to the SIX Swiss Exchange for
delisting of Gategroup shares.
* Galenica AG says Vifor Pharma and Chemocentryx
announce expansion of Kidney Health Alliance to include CCX140
to treat renal diseases
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG says Raxone
designated promising innovative medicine and suitable candidate
for further evaluation under U.K. Early Access To Medicines
Scheme (EAMS) for treatment in duchenne muscular dystrophy
* VAT Group AG says Juergen Krebs to join VAT Group
as new chief operating officer from July 1
ECONOMY
Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer for December is
due at 0800 GMT
