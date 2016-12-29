Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 29

DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to July 28
ZURICH Dec 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,237 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
Gategroup
Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup Holding, which was recently bought by China's HNA Group, said it was acquiring a 49.99 percent stake in Air France KLM's catering business Servair for an enterprise value of 237.5 million euros ($248.38 million).
CREDIT SUISSE
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the sale of $850 million in bonds issued by Mozambique by Credit Suisse, Russia's VTB Group and BNP Paribas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. said that, as of Jan. 1, Ursula Eberhardt will take the role of Head of Global Human Resources and join the Extended Management Committee.
* DKSH said that it has been appointed by Thai food supplement manufacturer Scotch Industrial Co. Ltd to exclusively market, sell and distribute the company's products across Thailand.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9562 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
