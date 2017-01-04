Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 4

ZURICH Jan 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8332 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

European Union antitrust regulators have extended the deadline for a decision on ChemChina's proposed buy of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta by 10 working days to April 12. Syngenta said in a statement the two companies had asked for the extension to allow "sufficient time for the discussion of remedy proposals" and that they remain fully committed to the deal and are confident of its closure.

ZURICH INSURANCE

The company's head of group strategy Claudio Gienal has left the company, a spokesman for the Swiss insurer said.

LONZA

The company said it has concluded the divestment of its peptides business in Belgium, to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NESTLE

The food maker said it has sold the Quezac mineral water source and its bottling plant in Lozere, France, to Ogeu Group.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novimmune (IPO-NOVI.S) said it has signed a collaboration agreement granting Tiziana Life Sciences exclusive rights to develop and commercialize its anti-IL-6R monoclonal antibody, NI-1201. Anti-IL6R antibodies are marketed or in development for a range of inflammatory conditions including rheumatoid arthritis.

* Newron Pharmaceuticals announced preliminary results of a phase IIa study with its sodium channel blocker, Evenamide (NW-3509), in patients with schizophrenia. Ravi Anand,, Newron's Chief Medical Officer, said the results of the study are "very encouraging".

* Kudelski said it had launched its Internet of Things (IoT) Security Center of Excellence. Kudelski also said its Nagra unit would also work with Samsung Electronics to license TVKey technology, a low-cost way to access pay-TV services directly.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)