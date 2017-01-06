Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5

ZURICH Jan 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8413 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss
stocks:
ACTELION
Johnson & Johnson and Actelion have asked
Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a
complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is
discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger
reported, without saying how it got the information.
For more news see
NOVARTIS
Novartis has agreed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc
and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics Inc to license two
experimental treatments that aim to reduce cardiovascular risk
in patients with high levels of lipoproteins, the Swiss
drugmaker said.
BALOISE, PAX ANLAGE
Insurer Baloise is to acquire a majority stake in Pax
Anlage AG and to make a public takeover offer for the remaining
shares in the real estate group at a price of 1,600 Swiss francs
per share (subject to dilution effects).
"This transaction represents a further expansion of
Baloise's real-estate portfolio and Baloise thereby invests up
to 288 million francs of insurance assets in a secure and
attractive asset class," it said.
Pax shares last closed at 1,430 francs.
UBS
The bank has appointed former Commerzbank
executive Michael Bonacker as its new head of group strategy,
the bank said.
For more news, click
ROCHE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Lucentis
0.5 mg for treating patients with myopic choroidal
neovascularization, a complication of severe near-sightedness
that can lead to blindness. Lucentis is the first FDA-approved
anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy to treat
mCNV in the U.S. This is the fifth FDA-approved indication for
Lucentis since the medicine was launched in 2006, Roche unit
Genentech said.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said Yoni Dagan will become
chief technology officer as of February 11
Sika said it has received the appeal filed by
Schenker-Winkler Holding against a court ruling which restricted
SWH's voting rights.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)