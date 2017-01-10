Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

ZURICH Jan 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,442 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SYNGENTA

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have proposed remedies to the European Union's competition watchdog to address concerns over their $43 billion merger agreement.

SIKA AG

The Swiss adhesives maker expects to boost sales by 6-8 percent this year, with operating profit growing even faster, as it opens six to eight new factories and three to four new national subsidiaries.

Sika AG said it boosted full-year 2016 revenue by 5.6 percent in local currencies to 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($5.68 billion). The company expects operating profit for the year of between 780 million francs and 800 million francs.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* The Swiss financial market infrastructure group SIX said it named Romeo Lacher as chairman. Lacher has been serving as interim chairman.

* Evolva said it expects 2016 revenues to be about a third lower than were expected in August, or between 9 and 10 million francs. The Swiss company, which said it believes it has a "good financial position," expects its Eversweet product to launch in 2018.

* SGS said it was making available a new strain of influenza virus for use as a challenge agent in clinical trials. It is also making an acquisition of a small company in Australia.

* Meyer Burger Technology said it has concluded two contracts with existing Asian customers amounting to a combined contract volume of about 20 million Swiss francs.

* Burkhalter said it is to acquire Bieri Elektrotechnik AG based near Thun which has 20 employees and generates around 5.5 million Swiss francs in annual sales.

* LifeWatch announced its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR coagulation measurement.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in December from 3.3 percent in the month earlier.

* Swiss Treasury to top up 0.5 pct bond maturing 2058 ($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)