Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 10

ZURICH Jan 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,442 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
SYNGENTA
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and
Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta AG have proposed
remedies to the European Union's competition watchdog to address
concerns over their $43 billion merger agreement.
For more click
SIKA AG
The Swiss adhesives maker expects to boost sales by 6-8
percent this year, with operating profit growing even faster, as
it opens six to eight new factories and three to four new
national subsidiaries.
Sika AG said it boosted full-year 2016 revenue by 5.6
percent in local currencies to 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($5.68
billion). The company expects operating profit for the year of
between 780 million francs and 800 million francs.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* The Swiss financial market infrastructure group SIX said
it named Romeo Lacher as chairman. Lacher has been serving as
interim chairman.
* Evolva said it expects 2016 revenues to be about a
third lower than were expected in August, or between 9 and 10
million francs. The Swiss company, which said it believes it has
a "good financial position," expects its Eversweet product to
launch in 2018.
* SGS said it was making available a new strain of
influenza virus for use as a challenge agent in clinical trials.
It is also making an acquisition of a small company in
Australia.
* Meyer Burger Technology said it has concluded two
contracts with existing Asian customers amounting to a combined
contract volume of about 20 million Swiss francs.
* Burkhalter said it is to acquire Bieri
Elektrotechnik AG based near Thun which has 20 employees and
generates around 5.5 million Swiss francs in annual sales.
* LifeWatch announced its decision to cease
offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR
coagulation measurement.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in
December from 3.3 percent in the month earlier.
* Swiss Treasury to top up 0.5 pct bond maturing 2058
($1 = 1.0120 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)