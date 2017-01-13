Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 13

ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,407 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
UBS GROUP AG
Joseph Chee, one of UBS Group AG's top dealmakers in Asia,
has resigned to pursue his own interests, two people familiar
with the matter said on Friday, making it the second senior
investment banker to leave the Swiss lender in recent weeks.
For more news, click
CREDIT SUISSE
Peabody Energy Corp said that a group of banks,
including affiliates of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
JPMorgan Chase Bank, has pledged a combined $1.5 billion
in loans to help the coal producer exit bankruptcy in the coming
months. Affiliates of Credit Suisse AG and Macquarie Group Ltd
are also part of the group that has signed on to the
new financing.
For more news, click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Zehnder Group said performance in the second half
of 2016 was "significantly below expectations," with full-year
sales up 1 percent at 538.8 million euros. Selective
restructuring measures are being developed in order to boost
profitability in the medium term, the company said.
* Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG posted up a full-year
profit of 21.6 million Swiss francs, up slightly on the previous
year.
* WISeKey International Holding said its first
round of seed financing was oversubscribed, raising $1.3 million
for WISeKey India, a joint venture established in late 2016.
* SHL Telemedicine said a group of shareholders
has filed a lawsuit against SHL, Ronen Harel , Cai Mengke, and
Himalaya Asset Management Limited (Himalaya) asking the Tel Aviv
district court to declare that: Cai Mengke and Himalaya are
controlling shareholders of SHL acting in concert, that the
decision to appoint Ronen Harel as an external director at the
Special General Meeting of January 5, 2017 was against the
governing laws of Israel and thus void, to instruct SHL to
reconvene a Special General Meeting and instruct SHL to count
Cai Menkge and Himalaya's vote as controlling shareholders under
the laws of Israel.
* Kuehne & Nagel said Carcano Antonio S.p.A., an
aluminium foil rolling and converting company with international
operations, has awarded the Swiss logistics company a six-year
contract to manage its in-house logistics.
* Crealogix said it and Deloitte are entering a
partnership for a digital training programme focussing on
investor protection for financial institutes, to help them
prepare for the introduction of new guidelines.
* Flughafen Zuerich said more than 27.6 million
passengers travelled through the Swiss airport in 2016, a 5.3
percent increase from 2015. Fifty-four percent of passengers
used Swiss Air Lines, a unit of Germany's Lufthansa.
* Schaffner said investors approved proposals at
its general shareholders meeting, including supporting Philipp
Buhofer and Urs Kaufmann for the board of directors.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)