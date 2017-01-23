Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on on Jan 23

ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
SGS
The Swiss testing and inspection firm on Monday posted an
unexpected fall in full-year net profit and said it is on course
to meet revenue growth projected in the company's 2020 strategic
plan.
It said 2016 profit attributable to equity holders was 543
million Swiss francs ($544.36 million), down from 549 million
Swiss francs a year ago and less than the 600 million francs
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. SGS, which will pay a
dividend of 70 francs per share, is starting a new share buyback
program for up to 250 million francs.
ACTELION
The Swiss drugmaker's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint
in a study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due
to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in leading a trial
said in a release issued by the company on Monday.
NOVARTIS
Swiss newspaper Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday that
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez could step down in two
years.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss Banking Employee Association (SBPV) criticised the
Zurich-based private bank for reducing employees' salaries to
buffer the effect of negative interest rates, Swiss newspaper
SonntagsBlick reported on Sunday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Partners Group Holding AG said that it and PSP
Investments will acquire Cerba HealthCare, a European operator
of clinical pathology laboratories, from PAI Partners.
* Roche said it has launched its new Cobas m 511
analyser.
* Meyer Burger Technology said on Monday it
received orders for about 19 million francs.
The company also said said the High Court of the Canton of
Berne had approved the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting
regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million
Swiss franc convertible bonds.
* Panalpina Chief Executive Stefan Karlen said in
interview with newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft that his
logistics group wants to focus on achieving growth through
increasing efficiency, organic growth, innovative products and
small acquisitions. Karlen added Panalpina's 2020 targets
include operative margins of 25 pct for air freight and 20 pct
for marine freight transports.
* Interroll said on Monday that its 2016 net sales
were up 11.3 percent at 401.5 million francs and that it posted
record order intake to start 2017.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs)
