Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 26

ZURICH Jan 26 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.9 percent higher at 8460 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ACETLION

The Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson <JNJ.N< in a $30 billion deal following weeks of speculation a deal was imminent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said its Alcon eye-care division has launched a new trifocal toric intraocular lens for patients with astigmatism undergoing cataract surgery.

* Credit Suisse is considering expanding its operations in Dublin in the wake of Brexit, Bloomberg reported.

* Bellevue Group on Wednesday evening said it expected pre-tax profit of almost 1 million Swiss francs in 2016 based on preliminary results. The board of directors would propose a 1 franc cash distribution per share from capital contribution reserves to shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting.

* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its net revenues from product sales rose to 19.0 million Swiss francs during 2016 from 4.3 million a year earlier. Net sales for the second half of 2016 of 11.8 million francs represent an increase of 64 percent compared to the first half of 2016.

*Starrag Group Holding said its sales rose by 2 percent during 2016 to 372 million Swiss francs ($372.56 million), while its order intake rose 44 percent to 480 million francs.

* Schlatter Industries said it would report a "small profit" for 2016, in line with previous statements, after increasing sales 8.8 percent to 90.5 million francs.

* Meyer Burger said it has won orders worth around 18 million Swiss francs for cell technology and cell coating systems from two Asian customers.

* Ascom said it was confirming its mid term targets for 2020, saying it aimed to achieved 7 to 10 percent revenue growth in 2020 and aimed to reach an operating profit margin of 20 percent.

* Sunrise Communications said it was in the preliminary stages of considering a possible disposal of the larger part of its passive tower infrastructure, potentially supporting a faster deleveraging of the company.

* Dufry said its joint venture with DFASS has been awarded the operation of the duty-free shops at El Dorado International Airport, Bogota, Colombia.

* Berner Kantonalbank said it achieved a profit of 129.4 million Swiss francs, down from 131.3 million francs.

* Hochdorf said it reported gross sales of 550.9 million Swiss francs during 2016, similar to 2015's level of 551.2 million francs.

* Schywzer Kantonalbank said it annual profit rose 2.2 pct to 75.2 million francs.

* Valora Group said it has bought the U.S. firm Pretzel Baron for an undisclosed sum.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose year-on-year by a real work-day adjusted 6.1 percent in December to 16.49 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said. ($1 = 0.9985 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)