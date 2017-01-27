Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27

ZURICH Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss
stocks:
UBS
The world's biggest wealth manager struck a more optimistic
tone for 2017 on the back of rising U.S. interest rates as it
posted a 47 percent fall in full-year net profit.
Switzerland's biggest bank posted 738 million Swiss francs
($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an
unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs.
Shares indicated marginally higher.
UBS Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's
biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.
For more news click
NOVARTIS
Moody's trimmed the Swiss drugmaker's debt rating outlook to
negative from stable, underscoring how strains on Novartis's
borrowing capacity are being exacerbated by its planned $5
billion, debt-financed stock buyback in 2017 as sales stagnate.
For more click
ROCHE
The Swiss drugmaker's new immunotherapy Tecentriq entered
the U.S. second-line lung cancer market late last year, cutting
Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co's drug Opdivo's share by about
40 percent and prompting Bristol to project flat U.S. sales in
the indication for this year.
For more click
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schindler Holding AG said it was shaking up the
organisation at the level of the board and the Group Executive
Committee, including the elevation of Michael Nilles, Chief
Digital Officer, to the board of directors come 2018.
It said all board members except Rolf Schweiger and Klaus
Wellershoff will stand for re-election at the annual meeting in
March.
* HBM Healthcare Investments AG says two IPOs from
the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset
value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs
* SFS Group AG had sales growth of 5.9 percent in
its core businesses in 2016. Its adjusted operating profit
margin (EBITA) improved to 14.4 percent from 12.5
* Nebag AG to propose dividend of 0.70 franc per
share
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)