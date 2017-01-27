Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 27

ZURICH Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The world's biggest wealth manager struck a more optimistic tone for 2017 on the back of rising U.S. interest rates as it posted a 47 percent fall in full-year net profit.

Switzerland's biggest bank posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs.

Shares indicated marginally higher.

UBS Swiss head Martin Blessing said on Thursday the bank's biggest challenge this year will be keeping up decent returns.

NOVARTIS

Moody's trimmed the Swiss drugmaker's debt rating outlook to negative from stable, underscoring how strains on Novartis's borrowing capacity are being exacerbated by its planned $5 billion, debt-financed stock buyback in 2017 as sales stagnate.

ROCHE

The Swiss drugmaker's new immunotherapy Tecentriq entered the U.S. second-line lung cancer market late last year, cutting Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co's drug Opdivo's share by about 40 percent and prompting Bristol to project flat U.S. sales in the indication for this year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schindler Holding AG said it was shaking up the organisation at the level of the board and the Group Executive Committee, including the elevation of Michael Nilles, Chief Digital Officer, to the board of directors come 2018.

It said all board members except Rolf Schweiger and Klaus Wellershoff will stand for re-election at the annual meeting in March.

* HBM Healthcare Investments AG says two IPOs from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio increase net asset value per HBM-share by 2.30 Swiss francs

* SFS Group AG had sales growth of 5.9 percent in its core businesses in 2016. Its adjusted operating profit margin (EBITA) improved to 14.4 percent from 12.5

* Nebag AG to propose dividend of 0.70 franc per share

ECONOMY

