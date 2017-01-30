Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

ZURICH Jan 30 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8,365 points on Monday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
CREDIT SUISSE
SonntagsZeitung reported prosecutors in Geneva are
considering expanding a money laundering investigation to
include Credit Suisse. Damages in the case are around $150
million, the paper said. In response to a request for comment
for Reuters, Credit Suisse said: "The criminal investigation is
primarily focused against representatives of TG Investment and
is not targeted against Credit Suisse. We do not comment on this
matter in view of the ongoing investigation. Credit Suisse
complies with all applicable laws and regulations in all
countries in which it operates."
For more news, click
LEONTEQ
The company could cut an additional 50 jobs in the course of
the year, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported, citing
company sources.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Crealogix said Philippe Wirth will become the new
CFO in May.
* Gurit on Friday reported preliminary and unaudited
net sales of 352 million Swiss francs for the full year 2016, a
decrease of 2.1 percent in reported Swiss francs from 2015.
* Meyer Burger said it has appointed Gunter Erfurt
as new Chief Operating Officer COO and Member of the Executive
Board, effective 1 February 2017.
* Ems Chemie said Juergen Spindler, previously
Leader of the Business Unit Ems-Griltech, will be appointed
Member of Executive Management.
* Airopack Technology said it has Liebwin van Lil
is the new chief financial officer, replacing Frans van der
Vorst who becomes chief business development officer.
* Metall Zug said it generated gross sales of just
over 950 million Swiss francs in 2016, while boosting its
operating income to more than 90 million francs.
* Accu Holding said the contract for the sale of
its Nexis Gruppe unit was approved by a regional court. With the
300,000 Swiss franc sale of Nexis Fibers to Ivo Bezloja, all the
main operating assets of Accu HOlding have been sold.
* Orascom said the Swiss Takeover Board had ruled
that its voluntary delisting of Egyptian Depository Receipts was
not subject to Swiss takeover law.
ECONOMY
* The KOF Economic Barometer Barometer for January is due to
be published at 0800 GMT.
* The Swiss National Bank is due to release sight deposit
data at 0900 GMT.
* Business Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann told
SonntagsBlick Switzerland wants a deal with Britain after it has
left the European Union. Schneider-Ammann said he had talked
with UK Trade Minister Liam Fox at the World Economic Forum and
said Fox was very interested in an agreement with Switzerland.
(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)