Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on January 31

ZURICH Jan 31The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 8,312 points on Tuesday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks.
GIVAUDAN
The fragrance and flavour maker posted weaker-than-expected
net profit in 2016 and also proposed a dividend below
expectations after slowing demand in emerging markets made
underlying sales growth ease towards the end of the
year.
RICHEMONT
The luxury good maker is replacing the heads of four of its
brands as it counters weak demand for expensive watches and
jewellery with a management overhaul, Bloomberg reported on
Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
NOVARTIS
The company has broadened the indications for its Votubia
drug, when the European Union approved its use to treat
refractory partial-onset seizures in patients with tuberous
sclerosis complex.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* SGS said it opened a sample preparation facility
in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
* Luzerner Kantonalbank said its group profit rose
to 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.71 million)in 2016 and
raised its dividend to 11.50 francs per share.
* Myriad Group said its Chief Executive Stephen
Dunford is stepping down from his position. Chairman Erik Hansen
has been appointed executive chairman.
* Dufry said it has entered into a 10-year
agreement with Ports of Jersey - Channel Islands - to continue
to provide tax and duty free items under the World Duty Free
brand in the airside departures lounge at Jersey Airport.
* Geberit said Regi Aalstad is to step down from
the company's board of directors.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said its board is
nominating Elmar Schnee, Philipp Gutzwiller, Patrick Vink, and
Chief Executive Thomas Meier for election to the Board of
Directors at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on
April 4, 2017.
* Coltene Holding, a developer and producer of
dental consumables, increased its net sales by 4.0 percent to
160.7 million Swiss francs in 2016 from 154.5 million francs in
2015.
* Emmi said Thomas Morf is to become the Group's
Chief Marketing Officer and thus a member of Group Management as
of mid-June 2017.
* Huegli Holding said its sales rose by 1.8 percent
to 385.2 million Swiss francs.
* Meyer Burger Announced on Monday new conversion
price for the 100 million Swiss francs ($100.51
million)convertible bond fixed at 0.98 Swiss francs.
* Accu Holding will have all of its listed
registered shares delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange, the
exchange said.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9941 Swiss francs)
