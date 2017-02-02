Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 2

ZURICH Feb 2 The Swiss blue-chip SMI
was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,303 points on Thursday,
according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SWATCH
The world's biggest watchmaker said it expects "healthy
growth" for 2017 after net profit slumped 47 percent to 593
million Swiss francs ($598.6 million) in 2016, as weak watch
sales and overcapacity in production hit profitability.
NESTLE
Nestlé USA said it will transition its corporate
headquarters to Arlington County, Virginia starting later this
year. The company expects to bring approximately 750 jobs to
Washington, D.C. area with Virginia transition. The company also
said it will move its technical & production organization and
all supply chain teams to its Solon, Ohio campus. It will bring
major functions and 300 jobs to its Solon, Ohio campus.
ACTELION
Johnson & Johnson said in an SEC filing that, upon
termination of the transaction agreement, under some
circumstances, Actelion may be obligated to pay a fee.
JULIUS BAER
WMPartners Wealth Management Ltd., a member of Julius Baer
Group, and Wergen & Partner Vermoegensverwaltungs AG are to
merge their activities. Baer said it has acquired all shares in
Wergen & Partner and will integrate the company within
WMPartners Wealth Management. Both parties have agreed not to
disclose the conditions of the transaction. Wergen & Partner
manages assets totalling more than 600 million francs.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Clariant said it would expand its plant in
Lewiston, ME, and install a new compounding line to help meet
growing demand for pre-colored medical plastic compounds.
* Bucher Industries said 2016 was affected by a
slowdown in the market for agricultural machinery, with sales
falling 4 percent and the order intake by 2 percent. For 2016 as
a whole, the group is expecting a "substantial decline" in
operating profit and group profit margins.
* Emmi said it increased group sales by 1.4 percent
to 3,258.8 million francs in 2016. The company maintained its
earnings forecast announced for 2016.
* LifeWatch said it would solicit additional offers
following the public offer made by Aevis last week.
* SHL Telemedicine Ltd said its board had accepted
the resignation of Chief Executive Yuval Shaked and had
appointed a search committee to look for a new CEO.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales for December are due at 0815 GMT
($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs)
