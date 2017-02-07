Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 7

ZURICH Feb 7 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.13 percent down at 8320 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Daetwyler said it increased its net revenue by 4.3 percent 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.21 billion) during 2016. The operating result increased to 146.1 million francs. It increased its target range for EBIT margin to between 11 percent and 14 percent.

* Kudelski said it will provide Altice USA with a content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings

* Oerlikon said it is expanding its additive manufacturing (AM) business with a research and development and production facility in North Carolina.

* Wisekey said its reported consolidated net loss for FY2016 will be around $43 million. It is acquiring an 85 percent interest in Quovadis and says it is reviewing further acquisitions for 2017.

* Zurich Insurance said its Travel Solutions business seeks to acquire all shares of Cover-More.

* AMS said 2016 net income was 102.9 million euros ($110.08 million), down from 148.7 million euros in 2015. It said it was confident about strong revenue growth potential for the current year.

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer confidence rose to -3 in the first quarter of 2017, from -13 in the fourth quarter.

The Swiss Treasury reopened bonds maturing in 2030 and 2049 in the latest auction. ($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.9348 euros)