Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 10

ZURICH, March 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,645 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

The bank lowered its 2016 profit by 102 million Swiss francs ($100.8 million) to reflect a settlement with the National Credit Union Association over mis-selling residential mortgage-backed securities. Is annual report also disclosed Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti got 13.7 million francs in total compensation for 2016, down from 14.3 million a year earlier.

For more news click

LAFARGEHOLCIM

Swiss-French cement maker LafargeHolcim should think twice about supplying cement for the wall U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the border with Mexico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said.

For more news see

NOVARTIS

Delhi high court bars Cipla from selling Novartis' respiratory drug in India - Mint newspaper

bit.ly/2mNxK79

COMPANY STATEMENTS

** Baloise Holding Ltd publishes offer prospectus for public takeover offer for Pax Anlage AG

** Pax Anlage AG increased its 2016 consolidated profit by 29.3 percent to 14.1 million Swiss francs

** IVF Hartmann Holding AG: FY sales increased by 1.8 pct to 134.7 million Swiss francs

** Starrag Group Holding AG does not expect to match the record order intake level from 2016 in 2017, operating margin should be significantly higher in 2017 compared to 2016

** Zug Estates Holding AG FY net income excluding revaluation amounted to 24.0 million Swiss francs, thus remaining on a par with prior-year figure

** WISeKey International Holding Ltd issued to GEM 284,198 new registered shares, par value 0.05 franc each (the "Class B Shares"), out of its authorized share capital; issuance reflects an issue price of 4.22 francs

** SFS Group achieved organic growth of 5.9 percent in its core business in 2016 and increased its profitability significantly to 14.4 percent (adjusted EBITA margin)

** Mobilezone AG achieved 2016 sales in the amount of 1,088 million Swiss francs (2015: 859 million francs) and increased its operating profit by 20 percent to 48.5 million francs (2015: 40.4 million francs)

** Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA FY net profit group share of 50.4 million Swiss francs ($49.8 million), up 24.2 pct

** Kuehne + Nagel said SAS Scandinavian Airlines extended its contract for global logistics services until 2020.

** Banque Profil de Gestion said FY 2016 net profit rose to 262,702 Swiss francs, compared to 113,813 francs in 2015.

** SGS said it bought ILC Micro-Chem in Toronto.

ECONOMY

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)